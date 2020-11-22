No material acquisition but working for the needy makes me happy: Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty advised the younger generation to the imbibe the highest work ethic, learn to work hard and acquire new skills, and engage in community work by putting in whatever time, effort and money they can contribute, which can only make them successful and happy. (File photo)

The most difficult thing to achieve in life is the ability to understand another human being, said writer and philanthropist Sudha Murty during her conversation with motivational speaker and author Vivek Atray on the second day of Literati 2020.

Murty advised the younger generation to the imbibe the highest work ethic, learn to work hard and acquire new skills, and engage in community work by putting in whatever time, effort and money they can contribute, which can only make them successful and happy.

My happiness, she added, is not in any material acquisition but working for the people in need. It keeps me joyous and nothing worries or disturbs me since I understand life is transient, she added.

Award-winning author and literary historian, Dr Rakhahanda Jalil, in association with Suparna Saraswati Puri, explored the emerging negative parochial outbursts amongst people during the pandemic in the session titled ‘Through the Looking Glass’, which she said, was an unfortunate situation, which resonates in her recent book, ‘But You Don’t Look Like a Muslim’.

She emphasised that despite the fact that India faced many historically significant upheavals that impacted the lives of people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds starting with the partition, we have failed to learn any lessons from them and continue to be judgmental on the basis of external representations of people. She hoped that people can rise above narrow and limiting thought patterns and shun violence based on religion.

A session titled ‘Train Your Mind. Train Your Body’ with scientist and psychologist Shymal Vallabhjee, and banker turned fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty, focused on diverse thoughts on the food people need to be in shape. Two expert panelists.

The day concluded with an interaction on yoga with US-based political blogger and yoga practitioner and author, Jerome Armstrong. Popular TV producer of yoga programmes and yoga Acharya, Ira Trivedi spoke about the ancient discipline. Moderated by Ritu Nichani, the panelists said that though it is being ritualised, the practice is generally impacting the mental well-being of the people.

