Friday, July 06, 2018
Can public places be used for religious functions? SC refers case to Constitution bench

Implying that the park was for the benefit of residents, a bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim on June 1 denied permission to hold such a function at a public place. 

Supreme court, SC on religious functions in public parks, Delhi parks, Delhi park functions, NGT, Constitution bench, Janakpuri park, National Green Tribunal, India news The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier rejected the plea to hold a religious function, Mata ki Chowki, in a public park at Janakpuri in Delhi, saying the place had to be preserved as “lung space”.

In a plea challenging denial of permission to use public places for religious functions, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court Friday referred the matter to the Constitution bench. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier rejected the plea to hold a religious function, Mata ki Chowki, in a public park at Janakpuri in Delhi, saying the place had to be preserved as “lung space”.

Implying that the park was for the benefit of residents, a bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim on June 1 denied permission to hold such a function at a public place.

“The applicants claim to be a group of persons who want to hold various public functions. Presently, they have sought directions to the respondents, namely the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, to permit them to hold a mata ki chowki in the park. Undoubtedly, it is a public function which normally cannot be allowed to be conducted in a park, which is to be preserved as lung space…. We find no case made out for grant of [permission for] the function. Hence, the application is rejected,” the Bench said.

The plea was filed by Delhi-based organisation Jyoti Jagran Mandal which had sought directions from the SDMC for permission to conduct the religious function on June 9 at Chanchal park in Janakpuri. The plea, referring to an order of the NGT from October 10, 2017, said the tribunal had allowed holding of a Ramleela function and Durga puja in the same park.

