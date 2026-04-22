No marriage during course? Backlash forces Bihar nursing school to scrap notice, probe on

A notice by a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training school in Bihar’s Hathua advising students not to marry during the academic session has been withdrawn after objections from students and guardians, and intervention by the district administration.
The controversy began with an April 16 letter on the institution’s letterhead stating that “all students are informed that marriage during the academic session is prohibited”. It warned that if any student married during this period, the matter would be reported to the department and her enrolment would be “cancelled with immediate effect,” holding the student responsible.
Bearing the college seal and Principal Mansi Singh’s signature, the notice was treated as an official directive, triggering confusion and pushback from students and families, with several objecting to its wording. The issue also drew reactions on social media.
As the row escalated, the district administration ordered an inquiry, with sources indicating further action may follow based on findings.
Notice issued by General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training school
Speaking to The Indian Express, Principal Mansi Singh said the notice had been misinterpreted and stemmed from persistent attendance issues — especially after some students married during the course. She confirmed the letter, described as a non-mandatory administrative communication, had been withdrawn.
“We did not intend to stop students from marrying, nor was there any intention to hurt anyone,” she said. “Our protocol requires 100% clinical attendance and 85% theory attendance, which often is not fulfilled.”
Singh said the situation worsens when, after marriage, guardians seek exceptions despite poor attendance. “There is significant pressure from guardians to allow students to sit for exams despite not meeting attendance requirements,” she said, adding such requests cannot be accommodated under existing rules. “We issued the letter to caution students so that they take attendance seriously. “Marriage often leads to interruptions in both academic and clinical training. there is no formal rule prohibiting marriage during training.”
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Officials said the inquiry report will determine whether any further administrative action is required.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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