No marriage during course? Backlash forces Bihar nursing school to scrap notice, probe on

The notice was treated as an official directive, triggering confusion and pushback from students and families (Representative image/Archive)

A notice by a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training school in Bihar’s Hathua advising students not to marry during the academic session has been withdrawn after objections from students and guardians, and intervention by the district administration.

The controversy began with an April 16 letter on the institution’s letterhead stating that “all students are informed that marriage during the academic session is prohibited”. It warned that if any student married during this period, the matter would be reported to the department and her enrolment would be “cancelled with immediate effect,” holding the student responsible.

Bearing the college seal and Principal Mansi Singh’s signature, the notice was treated as an official directive, triggering confusion and pushback from students and families, with several objecting to its wording. The issue also drew reactions on social media.