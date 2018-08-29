No Maoist link to Elgaar Parishad, says Ambedkar

Bharip Bahaujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar said, “On December 31, 2017, Elgaar Parishad was held in Pune with an objective to bridge the growing divide between Marathas versus OBC and Marathas versus SC/STs…” Bharip Bahaujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar said, “On December 31, 2017, Elgaar Parishad was held in Pune with an objective to bridge the growing divide between Marathas versus OBC and Marathas versus SC/STs…”

The Pune police’s search of the homes of nine activists on Tuesday, as part of its probe into alleged Maoist involvement in the Elgaar Parishad meeting in Pune, was a political plot to strike a balance and take focus away from the pressure to ban Sanatan Sanstha, Dalit leaders said. The searches could also increase unrest among Dalits, they warned.

Bharip Bahaujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar said, “On December 31, 2017, Elgaar Parishad was held in Pune with an objective to bridge the growing divide between Marathas versus OBC and Marathas versus SC/STs. The initiative was taken by retired Justice Kolse Patil, P B Sawant among others. Today, the organisation is not even in existence. So where is the question of linking Elgaar Parishad’s activities with Maoists or Bhima Koregaon violence?” He indicated that based on the findings of Tuesday’s searches, they would challenge every case in court.

Dalit writer Arjun Dangle said, “Linking Bhima Koregaon violence to Maoism is dangerous as it would further fuel anger among Dalit communities.” Dalit leaders said the crackdown on Sanatan Sanstha in Maharashtra was inevitable following court orders and leads from the Karnataka ATS. Several writers and activists spoke out against the police action. Historian Ramachandra Guha described it as an authoritarian attack on democratic freedom. The arrests are “a dangerous sign of a government that fears it is losing its mandate and is falling into panic. That lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals are being arrested on ludicrous charges… tells us very clearly where India is headed,” author Arundhati Roy said.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, “Fascist fangs are now openly bared. It is a clear declaration of emergency… They are against any dissent.” In a statement, PUCL said, “Such systematic and premeditated crackdown on human rights activists is unprecedented and unheard of in a democracy.”

The Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan, an umbrella organisation of trade unions, peasant groups, Dalit, Adivasi and human rights groups, will hold a demonstration in Delhi on Thursday to protest the arrests. JEJAA convener Hannan Mollah said, “This is a renewed attacked against the democratic right to dissent… this is a fascist approach.”

Some, however, voiced caution. Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Milind Kamble said, “Let law takes its course. Everybody should cooperate with police. If anybody has not done wrong, there is no reason to fear.” Sources in the government said, “The stern message that comes across is that there cannot be compromise on law and order. Any organisation or institution trying to violate law and order will be dealt with firmly.”

Indicating that political considerations will not come in the way of acting against those trying to hold people hostage through violence, sources said, “The ATS action against persons associated with Sanatan Sanstha shows the government was not allowing politics to drive the administration. Similarly, while cracking the whip against Maoists, it would not weigh the ramifications in electoral politics.” inputs from New Delhi, Bengaluru

