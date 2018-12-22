No mandate permanent, 2019 polls could be different, says Indresh Kumar

On the BJP’s recent defeat in three states, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said that no mandate is permanent, and it could not be claimed that the mandate of the recent state polls would be the same as that of Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In the first remarks by an RSS leader on the recent elections, Kumar maintained hopes for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the 2019 polls would be very interesting, and issues as well as “personalities” would change.

Replying to a question on the Assembly poll results at a press conference, Kumar said no mandate is permanent in democracy.

He said that when Mamata Banerjee won the elections in West Bengal, everyone predicted she would sustain it. “But when she came to Delhi, there were more people on the stage than the public, and her party candidates lost deposits in elections across the country… Same was said about Mayawati and AAP, but mandate did not sustain,” Kumar said.

The RSS functionary suggested that political parties and their leaders should not attack each other in an uncivilised manner during polls, as such attacks create disrespect in the country. “In 2019 elections, all parties and leaders should speak in a gentle and civilised way,” Kumar said.