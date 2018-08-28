No Maharashtra proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha: MoS Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

MoS Hansraj Gangaram Ahir MoS Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

Days after the arrest of members of the fringe Hindu group by Maharashtra ATS, the Union Home Ministry said that neither has the Devendra Fadnavis government sent any fresh proposal for a ban on Sanatan Sanstha so far, nor has it sought transfer of the probe to the NIA.

It is alleged that members of the Sanstha had links to the recently busted terror plot that had plans to carry out attacks in Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. Some of their associates were allegedly behind the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, “Maharashtra government has not sent us any proposal for any ban on the group (Sanatan Sanstha). Nor has the state government sought central help or transfer of investigation to the NIA. However, we are aware about the developments and a close watch is being maintained.”

According to the Maharashtra government, they have twice approached the Centre, seeking a ban on Sanatan Sanstha, but the Home Ministry turned down the proposal, first in 2001 and then in 2015, due to lack of evidence.

