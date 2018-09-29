No longer consider you our V-C: Raipur law varsity students’ threaten to escalate protest

Students have been on indefinite strike against Singh since Monday, accusing him of “mis-administration, financial irregularities and inaction on sexual harassment” cases. Students have been on indefinite strike against Singh since Monday, accusing him of “mis-administration, financial irregularities and inaction on sexual harassment” cases.

On the fourth day of their second wave of protests against Raipur’s Hidayatullah National Law University vice-chancellor Dr Sukh Pal Singh, students on Friday in an letter said that they no longer considered him their V-C and that no further communication should take place between him and the Student Bar Association (SBA). The letter came hours after Singh in an wrote an open letter to “students, parents and all stakeholders”, calling for togetherness to “rebuild what has been shattered temporarily”.

Students have been on indefinite strike against Singh since Monday, accusing him of “mis-administration, financial irregularities and inaction on sexual harassment” cases. The students have accused Singh of failing to initiate action against a professor who 51 women students accused of sexual harassment. They had given him time till 6 pm on September 28 to tender his resignation.

On Friday, SBA president Snehal Ranjan Shukla and vice-president Swati Bhargava wrote to Singh, urging the V-C to step down. “We hereby declare that we do not consider you our Vice-Chancellor anymore and no communication would be taking place between the student body and you henceforth. However, since we abide by the principles of natural justice, we demand your justification for failure to abide by the terms stipulated in the said ultimatum. We are deeply disheartened to see that a man, an administrator, most importantly a professor of law, fails to reason with the conscience of 800 people,” they wrote.

While threatening to escalate the protests if Singh remains on chair, even contemplating a hunger strike, the students body said they would wait for the next bout of action until a meeting with university’s chancellor Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court on Saturday.

Earlier, Singh in an open letter had requested “all the students to think seriously about their academic and holistic growth at large. Singh appealed to students to “peacefully call off the protest” and restore the academic environment. “If such a positive step is taken on your part, the university assures you that no disciplinary action will be taken against you.”

