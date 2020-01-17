No locust attack in Punjab, but agriculture department on alert

The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan which has emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. (File) The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan which has emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. (File)

Punjab’s Agriculture Department Thursday said that there was no incidence of locust attack in any part of the state, a survey has revealed. In a statement, Secretary Agriculture K S Pannu advised the farmers not to panic as the officials of department are in constant touch with the agri-experts of Rajasthan government and Centre, who are monitoring the situation 24X7 in Rajasthan, where a locust attack has been reported.

Director, Agriculture, Swatantar Kumar told The Indian Express,”Four districts of Punjab — Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Fazilka — have been put on alert as they border Sriganganagar area of Rajasthan. 65 teams of Government of India and state agriculture department of Rajasthan are on the job to control pest attack in Rajasthan, but despite that we have taken all precautions.”

He added,”Due to the cold in Punjab, breeding of locust is not possible as of now as it grows within sandy soil. Locust attack on wheat was reported in Iran and parts of Pakistan and it is being apprehended that wind direction had brought insects towards Rajasthan side. Fifteen teams of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Muktsar are in contact with each other. Surveillance centre has also been formed and the farmer friends who are one in every two villages are in liaison with our officials in districts. Situation is under control. Despite that boom sprayers are ready with the department and in addition to this Markfed has also provided pesticides. Farmers have been made aware about the temperature of breeding and hence have been told not to panic.”

The locust attack has been reported since past several days in parts of Rajasthan which has emanated from the desert area in Pakistan. However, the pest attack has been controlled in Rajasthan by way of vigorous efforts of state governments and Centre, said Pannu.

