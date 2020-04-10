No lockdown for mighty, rich in Maharashtra, asks Fadnavis over violation by Wadhawans

The officer had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency. (File photo) The officer had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency. (File photo)

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government over the ‘violation’ of lockdown orders by Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL Group and 22 others, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked if there is no restriction for “mighty and rich” in the state.

“No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra? One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police. It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own. With whose order or blessings was this done ? Mr. CM & HM you owe us an explanation,” tweeted Fadnavis.

No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra?

One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police.

It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own.

(1/2) https://t.co/0Ey8j938k8 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2020

All 23 people had travelled to the Wadhwan farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a senior IPS officer has been sent on compulsory leave for allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel despite the ongoing lockdown.

The officer had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency.

“As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him,” Deshmukh tweeted.

As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him.#LawSameForEveryone — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 9, 2020

The Wadhawans were detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders amid lockdown, police said.

An offence has been registered against them for travelling in violation of prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, official said.

The offence under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, one of them related to disobedience of lawful order, was filed at the Mahabaleshwar Police Station in Satara district of Maharashtra, they said.

Police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse, an official said.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd