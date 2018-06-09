No large-scale errors in MP voter list, finds EC inquiry

The EC immediately set up four teams to visit the Assembly seats of Narela, Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Seoni-Malwa to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation. The EC immediately set up four teams to visit the Assembly seats of Narela, Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Seoni-Malwa to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation.

The preliminary inquiry by the Election Commission (EC) into Congress’s allegation of large-scale errors in Madhya Pradesh’s electoral rolls has found the claims to be incorrect. A delegation from the Congress knocked on EC doors on June 3 seeking its intervention in cleaning up the state’s voter list. The party alleged that the BJP had deliberately registered 60 lakh fake names.

The EC immediately set up four teams to visit the Assembly seats of Narela, Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Seoni-Malwa to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation. The four teams submitted their report to the Commission on Thursday. Here is what they found:

In Seoni Malwa, of the 2,442 entries that Congress alleged were similar across polling stations in the same seat, 2,397 were found to be genuine voters. The remaining 45 are being deleted for reasons such as the voter having shifted or died.

“The team also personally verified the cases of identical image case in AC (assembly constituency) and found that 449 such cases have already been verified and in 147 cases rectifications have already been carried out,” EC’s letter to Congress states.

In Narela, out of 22,252 entries cited in Congress complaint, 17,684 were found to be unique.

In Hoshangabad, none of alleged 552 incorrect entries was substantiated by EC’s inquiry.

In Bhojpur, EC verified 36 cases and found 29 to be genuine. In seven cases the process of deletion was already on as part of Commission’s continuous updating exercise.

On the basis of the above findings, the EC concluded that “the allegation of large scale entries of multiple voters in these four Assembly constituencies is not borne out”.

“In addition to the complaint of duplication in the voters’ list, it was pointed out that there has been unexplained growth in the electors in the state of Madhya Pradesh as the EP (elector-population) ratio which used to be 52.76% in 2008 increased to 61.45% in 2018. This has been seen from the perspective of census data… nothing unusual could be noticed,” EC’s letter to Congress states.

