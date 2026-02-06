No Kuki-Zo MLAs physically in House, Manipur govt passes floor test; Churachandpur sees violent protests

The Manipur Assembly convened in Imphal for the first time in over one and a half years

Written by: Jimmy Leivon, Sukrita Baruah
4 min readGuwahati, ImphalFeb 6, 2026 07:39 AM IST
Manipur, Manipur conflictYumnam Khemchand Singh. (Credit: X/@YKhemchandSingh)
The newly formed Manipur government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, passed a floor test held in the Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal on Thursday evening.

The participation of three Kuki-Zo MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, in the government formation has led to violent protests in Kuki-Zo majority Churachandpur district.

The Manipur Assembly convened at 4 pm on Thursday for the first time in over one and a half years. None of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, of which seven are from the BJP, were present in the Assembly hall in Imphal for the session. The three who supported the government briefly joined the proceedings virtually.

Since the start of the conflict in Manipur in May 2023, none of the Kuki-Zo MLAs have been in Imphal to engage in government processes until two of them, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, accompanied Khemchand to Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form the government and attended the swearing-in of the ministers on Wednesday.

Read | Ethnic faultlines in Manipur still run deep. Yumnam Khemchand Singh has his task cut out

Khemchand and his two deputies, Kipgen and Naga People’s Front MLA Losii Dikho, took oath along with two other ministers on Wednesday. Kipgen attended her swearing-in virtually, via video link from New Delhi.

During the one-day session on Thursday, the primary item on the list of business was a Motion of Confidence to be moved by the Chief Minister. Khemchand moved the motion after the Governor’s Address and a break. While doing so, he sought the permission of Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh for Kipgen, Khaute and Sanata to participate virtually, citing the prevailing law and order situation. The permission was granted, and they joined the session briefly.

The Motion of Confidence was passed through a voice vote without objection, after a discussion during which Congress MLA and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh urged the government to find a solution to the conflict and “lasting peace”, and said that the Opposition would support it in such an effort.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Churachandpur district amid protests against the participation of Kuki-Zo legislators in the new government.

Earlier in the day, the Kuki-Zo Council, an influential civil society body based in Churachandpur, had announced a “social boycott” of these MLAs. It referred to a meeting held last month, in which Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and MLAs from the community had announced a set of “pre-requisites” for the participation of the MLAs in a new popular government in the state. These included a written “political commitment” by the state and Central governments on a separate Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo majority areas of the state.

On Thursday, denouncing their participation in the formation of a “Meitei-dominated government”, the KZC declared that “these MLAs have effectively aligned themselves with our enemy, thereby betraying their own people and disregarding the immense pain and sacrifices endured by the Kuki-Zo community”. It called on the Kuki-Zo people to not cooperate or associate with them “until they refrain from participation in the Manipur government and realign themselves with the collective position of the Kuki-Zo people”.

Other groups, such as the Kuki Students’ Organisation and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, called for a 24-hour shutdown across the Churachandpur district and a mass rally on Friday to protest against the MLAs.

Story continues below this ad

The situation escalated on Thursday evening in Churachandpur town, when protestors turned to violence.

“Groups were initially burning tyres as part of their protest. It escalated into a clash with police and security forces who were present there, including pelting stones at them,” said an official.

An official said that the situation continued to be volatile as of 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati.

