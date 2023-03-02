scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
No joint communique due to differences over Russia-Ukraine conflict: Jaishankar after G20 meet

Pitching for reforms at the United Nations and other international organisations, he said that the current global architecture is in its eighth decade and the number of members of the UN has quadrupled in this period

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, after the G20 foreign ministers meeting, said that no joint communique was being issued following differences over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“There were issues and very frankly they were concerned with the Ukraine conflict. There were divergences. There were differences, which we could not be reconciled,” news agency ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who was speaking at the opening session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting, had said: “This grouping bears an exceptional responsibility. We first came together in the midst of a global crisis and are today, once again, actually confronting multiple ones. These include the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts, anxiety of debt crises and the disruption of climate events. In considering these issues, we may not all always be of one mind. In fact, there are some matters of sharp differences of opinions and views. Yet, we must find common ground and provide direction, because that is what the world expects of us.”

Underlining that there are both pressing and more systemic challenges that all confront, Jaishankar, who was chairing the meeting, said, “The future of multilateralism depends very much on our ability to strengthen it in a changing world. Food and energy security are immediate anxieties, magnified by recent events. But they do have long-term repercussions and solutions.”

Pitching for reforms at the United Nations and other international organisations, he said that the current global architecture is in its eighth decade and the number of members of the UN has quadrupled in this period.

“It neither reflects today’s politics, economics, demographics or aspirations. Since 2005, we have heard sentiments for reform being expressed at the highest level. But as we all know, these are not materialised. The reasons are no secret either. The longer we put it off, the more the credibility of multilateralism stands eroded. Global decision-making must be democratised if it has to have a future,” the external affairs minister said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:19 IST
