No issues with Sidhu, gave him important portfolio after reshuffle: Amarinder Singh

A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Cabinet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said he has “no issues with him” and had given him a “very important portfolio” in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Advertising

Amarinder added that his office received Sidhu’s resignation and will see “what needs to be done”.

Sidhu on Sunday tweeted a picture of his resignation letter which was addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I hereby resign as Minister from Punjab Cabinet,” the letter read.

Reacting to Sidhu’s resignation from his cabinet, Amarinder said, “I have no issues with him, I had in fact given him a very important portfolio after the reshuffle. It was his decision to quit the Cabinet”.

Advertising

Amarinder also addressed allegations that Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied Congress ticket from Amritsar at his behest. “I have never opposed Mrs Sidhu, in fact, I was the one who recommended to Rahul Ji that she contests from Bathinda,” Amarinder told news agency ANI, adding that it was Sidhu who wanted his wife to contest from Chandigarh instead.

Explained | Why Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab minister

Navjot Singh Sidhu had formally joined Congress on January 15, 2017, four months after he had officially quit the BJP on grounds that he was being sidelined. He was later elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Amritsar East and became the state tourism and cultural affairs minister.

Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu’s cabinet colleagues calls resignation a ‘drama’ from ‘king of theatrics’

Cracks in the relationship between Amarinder and Sidhu first appeared after the latter went to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018. Sidhu, at the ceremony, was photographed embracing Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Also read | Navjot Singh Sidhu quits Punjab Cabinet: A look at his time as Congress leader

“Everyday our jawans are getting martyred. To hug their Chief General Bajwa…I am against this,” Amarinder had said on the controversial hug.