No interview in Group ‘C’ exams in Uttarakhand: CM issues order

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the interview system in all Group ‘C’ examination will be abolished with immediate effect.

The decision was taken a day after the Uttarakhand government made a request to the High Court on Tuesday to get an inquiry conducted into the recruitment exam scams in the state under the supervision of a sitting HC judge.

Addressing a ‘gratitude rally’ organised at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the occasion of the implementation of the anti-cheating law, Dhami said the move will ensure transparency in examinations and secure the future of the youth.

“Any Group ‘C’ examination, whether it is being conducted by the Public Service Commission or any other commission in the state, the system of interview in all examinations should be abolished with immediate effect. This will also include technical and non-technical posts, such as posts of JE,” said Dhami.