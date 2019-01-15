No interim relief, Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea against ‘snooping’

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) notification authorising 10 central agencies to “intercept, monitor and decrypt” any “information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource.”

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul did not grant any immediate interim relief and said the request for interim stay will be considered once the service of the notice was complete.

The court order stated, “Heard the petitioner appearing in person and the learned counsels for the petitioners and perused the relevant material. Permission to appear and argue in person is granted. Issue notice in all the writ petitions. Issue notice also on the prayer of interim relief/application(s) for stay, returnable in six weeks. Interim prayer(s) will be considered after service of notice is complete.”

The court is seized of five PILs in the matter, including petitions by Advocate M L Sharma, Advocate Shreya Singhal, and Trinamool Congress legislator Mahua Moitra. Acting on a plea by Singhal, the Supreme Court had, in 2015, struck down Section 66A of the Information and Technology Act as violative of the freedom of speech.

The December 20, 2018 notification by the MHA names Delhi police commissioner, Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (RAW) and the Directorate of Signal Intelligence (for service areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and Assam) as agencies authorised to intercept communications on computers.

The petitioners claimed that this was an attempt to “impose an undeclared Emergency” in the country. By way of the order, “unlimited blanket power” has been conferred on various agencies, “which has created a serious danger and injury to the freedom, life and liberty of the citizen of India”, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, they contended.

It gave the state the information so obtained “to use it to protect political interest and object of the present executive political party,” the PILs said.