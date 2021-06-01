No interest in tender, Karnataka to approach vaccine firms directly

The state government has now decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan said.

Karnataka government has decided to directly approach vaccine makers to supply doses for the 18-44 group in the state after its global tender got no credible interest from suppliers.

“In response to the short-term global tender floated on May 15 two distribution companies submitted applications but these companies have not provided necessary documents. There was no representation from the companies at virtual meetings as well,” state deputy CM and Covid-19 ministerial task-force head Dr C N Ashwathanarayana said Monday.

Karnataka’s global tender had got a response from two Indian companies involved in importing materials ranging from industrial products to electronics.

The state government has now decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan said.

“The process of communication has already been begun directly with manufacturing companies since the government is not in a position to wait…” Ashwathanarayana said.