No intention to remove Arthiyas from mandi system: Ministry

STATING THAT electronic mode of payment of the minimum support price is not a “replacement” of the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday said the government has “no intention to eliminate Arthiyas” — or commission agents in mandis — in Punjab and Haryana.

In a statement, the ministry said, “E-mode of payment ensure[s] all value chain participants incl [including] farmers, Arhityas, Mandis etc get their payments directly instead of getting paid through another value chain participant (e.g. Arhitya paying the farmer). This ensures transparency and benefits for all. This is not a replacement of the current APMC system.”

“It only strengthens transparency and elimination of leakages,” the ministry said.

The statement came a day after Additional Secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution Edwin Kulbhushan Majhi said that the Centre has directed the state governments of Haryana and Punjab to ensure online payments to farmers from the upcoming season.

The ministry also said the electronic mode of MSP payment is already in force across India and the Centre has been trying to ensure the same in Punjab and Haryana at least since 2015-16. It clarified that this move has nothing to do with the protest against three farm Acts.

“GoI has no intention to eliminate Arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana and no directions have been issued to eliminate Arthiyas from the mandi system,” it said.