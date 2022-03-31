No intention to make social media users’ verification a must: Govt

With the Opposition suggesting to make verification of all social media accounts mandatory, the government on Wednesday said that it does not intend to do so in view of privacy issues, maintaining that its interest is in “balancing the issues of privacy as well as the interest of safety and trust”.

“This is not an easy balance to achieve and we believe that this issue of mandatory verification is at the intersection of privacy, and safety and trust,” Minister of State for Electronic and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Lok Sabha.

“We believe that the rules that were promulgated in February 2021 very effectively cast an obligation on the intermediaries to be able to detect and identify the first originator of any criminal activity. That is the obligation which has been cast through the subordinate legislation and while that matter has been challenged by some intermediaries, the government is robustly defending its position that this anonymity cannot be a blanket one and first origination should be possible as an obligation on the intermediaries,” he said.

Chandrasekhar was responding to a question from Congress MP Manish Tewari, who asked if India would take the “first step and make verification of social media accounts mandatory”. Tewari pointed out that social media has been weaponised “by governments, certain political parties, non-State actors, and everybody who has a pernicious agenda in this world”.

Chandrasekhar responded by saying he had no opposition to his view “excepting to point out very respectfully that this is one way of approaching this problem.”

Sharing concerns raised by Congress member Abdul Khaleque, the minister said the Internet and technology have empowered people and transformed their lives and governance, but user harm, criminality and fake news type issues are also on the rise.