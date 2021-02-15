No inquiry of celebrities, probe on BJP IT cell head, 12 influencers: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the preliminary inquiry into the tweets by celebrities in response to posts by some international celebrities has brought to fore the names of the BJP IT cell head and 12 “influencers”.

Addressing his first media briefing after recovering from Covid-19, Deshmukh sought to clarify his earlier statement in this regard saying, “My earlier statement regarding the tweets by celebrities was presented in a distorted manner. I never meant that the inquiry was going to be of celebrities. Lata Mangeshkar is godlike for us. And every countryman respects Sachin Tendulkar. There is no question of their inquiry. What I had meant was that inquiry will be done into the role of the BJP IT cell. And preliminary inquiry has brought to fore the names of BJP IT cell head and twelve influencers and further probe is on in the matter.”

About the controversy over his ministerial colleague Sanjay Rathod vis-a-vis alleged suicide by aspiring model Pooja Chavan, Deshmukh said, “As Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also made clear, inquiry will be done as per rules and the government will tell the people the truth in the matter after the inquiry.”

Asked why Rathod went missing, Deshmukh said, “Where he is, is his personal matter.”

On former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba’s treatment for Covid-19, Deshmukh said, “Doctors and jail authorities were taking proper care of him.”

About his own health, Deshmukh said, “I was in hospital for twelve days (for Covid treatment) and will remain in home quarantine for eight days as advised by doctors. Now my health is fine.”