No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official

RUSSIAN SAUSAGE tycoon and regional lawmaker Pavel Antov, who died after falling from the terrace of the hotel where he was staying in Odisha’s Rayagada in a case of suspected suicide, had no external injuries or blood on his body, the official who cleared the post-mortem and cremation told The Indian Express.

The report of Antov’s post-mortem which was conducted at the Rayagada district headquarters hospital, listed “internal injury” as the cause of death, sources in the hospital said. However, his viscera sample has not been preserved, they said.

Rayagada tehsildar Tapas Raut, who was the magistrate in charge on December 26, when the cremation of Antov was held, said he had verified the body before post mortem and “did not find any external injuries or blood”.

Pavel Antov along with his three friends had come to Odisha for holidaying on a tourist visa to celebrate his 66th birthday. (Twitter/@igorsushko) Pavel Antov along with his three friends had come to Odisha for holidaying on a tourist visa to celebrate his 66th birthday. (Twitter/@igorsushko)

“The post mortem was conducted at around 4 pm on December 26 in my presence and he (Antov) was cremated between 6 pm and 7 pm on the same day. I don’t know whether family members of Antov had given the nod to conduct the post mortem or not. The police were looking after those formalities,” Raut said.

Antov, 65, was found dead on the top of a single-storey building adjacent to the main building of Hotel Sai International on the evening of December 24. Hours earlier, he had attended the cremation of his hotel room-mate Vladimir Bidenov (62). Bidenov was found lying unconscious in their room on December 22 “with a few empty wine bottles around him” in a suspected case of “heart attack”, according to police.

Rayagada district hospital authorities said the viscera of Antov has not been preserved, unlike in the case of Bidenov. “The decision to preserve the viscera of a deceased is being taken by the team of doctors that conducts the autopsy. In this case, there was no such suggestion from the two doctors who were assigned. Hence, we did not preserve it,” Rayagada Chief District Medical Officer Lalmohan Routray told The Indian Express.

Hotel Sai International in Odisha’s Rayagada where Pavel Antov died on December 24. (Photo from the hotel’s Hotel Sai International in Odisha’s Rayagada where Pavel Antov died on December 24. (Photo from the hotel’s Facebook page)

The Indian Express visited the hotel Wednesday and accessed a photograph of hotel and ambulance staff standing around Antov’s body — there were no visible signs of blood. The local police and hotel staff had earlier said that Antov’s body was found lying in a pool of blood.

Advertisement

Antov was cremated with clearance from his family through the Russian Embassy, the police said. He was “very upset” over the death of Bidenov and jumped from the hotel terrace on the third floor, according to police.

Antov and Bidenov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, and a guide from Rajasthan, who had checked into the hotel on December 21. Following the deaths and cremation, the other two in the group — a couple identified as Mikhil Turov and Natalia Panasenko — reached the Crime Branch office in Bhubaneswar late on Tuesday to join the probe.

In June, Antov had criticised on social media Russia’s missile strikes in Ukraine and deleted the post later following a backlash.

Advertisement

The Rayagada police declined to provide details of Antov’s death. “We took the decision to cremate the bodies of the two deceased after communicating with the Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata. In the case of Antov, the power of attorney for cremation was given to Turov,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The four Russians had booked two suites in the hotel for one night through an online portal, while their guide, Jitendra Singh, stayed in a “normal room”, hotel staff said. They were initially scheduled to leave for Jeypore in Koraput district from Rayagada but their stay was extended following Bidenov’s death, the staff said.

The hotel’s receptionist Pradeep Sahu said he had complained to his colleagues and the tourist guide about Antov’s “odd behaviour” minutes before his death.

“On the evening of December 24, around 7 pm, I saw him going towards the terrace. Since my duty starts at 10 pm, I was going to our staff room on the second floor. On the way up, he tried to kick me, which I found very unusual and insulting. I immediately went to the reception and complained to our staff and the tourist guide who was sitting in the lobby with the Russian couple. All of us rushed to the terrace,” said Sahu.

“After searching for 5-10 minutes, one of our staffers saw him lying on the roof of the adjacent building. When we rushed over, he was gasping for breath. We immediately called an ambulance, which took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

Advertisement

Following Antov’s death, the police sealed the corridor on the ground floor where he and Bidenov were staying — and the corridor on the first floor where Antov was shifted to following Bidenov’s death. Their luggage and other belongings, CCTV footage of the hotel and documents submitted by the Russians, have been seized by the police. A hotel staffer said no one else from abroad had checked in between December 21 and 27.