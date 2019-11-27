Toggle Menu
No increase in expenditure on UT of J-K after abrogation of Article 370

No increase in expenditure on UT of J-K after abrogation of Article 370

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh was done as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The central government on August 5 had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs, which came into existence on October 31. (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

The Centre on Wednesday said there has been no increase in expenditure on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

There has been no additional financial implication as such for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, replying to a written question.

