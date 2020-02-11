‘No impediment to his duties’: HC directs Punjab govt to let man with low vision in one eye join as Ayurveda medical officer

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) The Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to permit a person who has low vision in one eye and a squint, to join as an Ayurveda medical officer, while ruling that since he has perfect vision in one eye, the duty he is required to perform would not be impeded.

“The nature of the duties which are to be performed by an Ayurveda medical officer when seen in the context of the reasoning assigned for non-appointing the petitioners on the said post would not be sustainable especially in the light of the fact that it would not in any manner impair and impede the working capability/capacity of the petitioner,” Justice Augustine George Masih said in an order.

Post selection, the government in 2014 had declined to permit the petitioner to join the service after he was found to have low vision in his right eye during a medical examination. The decision was challenged in 2015 before the High Court and the government responded that because of the low vision as well as a squint, he was not entitled to be appointed to the Class-II post. The government also had cited 1959 instructions to justify its decision.

Justice Masih in the judgment said the petitioner has applied in the ‘open’ category and has been placed at fourth place in the merit list, adding it cannot be said that the petitioner is incompetent or is not suitable for appointment to the post.

“The instructions on which reliance has been placed by the respondents would not impede in any manner or be a cause of concern qua the petitioner keeping in view the nature of duties which is required to be performed by him. Merely because the instructions indicate a particular aspect in the rules, the same have not to be followed blindly, which would go against the very spirit and purpose for which such instructions/rules are framed and formulated,” the judgment further said. The court also took note of the fact that the posts in recruitment were also reserved for visually impaired category in handicapped quota. “If that be so, the very reason as to why candidature of the petitioner has been rejected cannot be said to be justified,” it added.

For the latest coverage on Delhi Election Results 2020 log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest updates on . Stay Connected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.