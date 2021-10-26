No immediate plan to deport Rohingya living in Bengaluru: Karnataka to SC

The Karnataka government Monday told the Supreme Court that it has “no immediate plans” to deport Rohingya people living in state capital Bengaluru.

In an affidavit, the state said: “Bengaluru City Police have not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction. However, 72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru City are working in various fields and Bengaluru City Police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now and there is no immediate plan of deporting them.”

The government was replying to a plea seeking the identification, detention and deportation of all illegal immigrants within a year.

It also submitted to the court a list of the 72 people from the Rohingya community and sought dismissal of the petition filed by advocate Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyay.

In August 2017, the then Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiu had told Parliament that states had been directed to detect and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingya people.

Following this, two persons from the Rohingya community approached the Supreme Court against the deportation plans.