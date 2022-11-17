No house arrest for Gautam Navlakha yet, SC to hear pleas by him, NIA tomorrow

The Supreme Court will Friday hear applications by activist Gautam Navlakha and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the top court’s order allowing his house arrest in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Navlakha is yet to be shifted from Taloja jail near Mumbai despite the top court’s November 10 ruling to this effect.

His counsel said the NIA was yet to inspect the premises where he had proposed to stay even though the court had directed the agency to carry out the inspection within 48 hours.

The NIA’s argument was that the premises are the library-cum-office of the Communist Party of India.

Seeking urgent listing of the plea, Navlakha’s counsel, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, told a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud: “NIA has raised objections. The order of house arrest came on November 10 and they were to inspect the premises within 48 hours, which they have not. Because of their objections, the order cannot be implemented.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Navlakha, who “is accused of being involved in Maoist activities”, had given an address of the library-cum-office of Communist Party of India instead of a house as the place where he intended to stay.

As the house arrest order was given by a Bench presided by Justice K M Joseph, the CJI directed that both pleas be listed before the same bench.

The case relates to speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police claim these speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Supreme Court had allowed Navlakha’s request for house arrest owing to his health. It directed that he will remain in Mumbai at an address already furnished to the court. It also allowed the NIA to inspect the premises before shifting him there and imposed certain conditions, including CCTV surveillance, restrictions on phone use and no access to Internet.

The court had asked his counsel then to furnish the address where he would stay. Accordingly, the court informed that he would stay on the first floor of a building which had a library on the ground floor.

Navlakha, who is facing charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, had initially said he would stay with his sister, Mridula Kothari, in Mumbai.

But the NIA said one of the doctors who had signed the medical report submitted by Navlakha in support of his plea was Mridula’s husband, Dr S Kothari, a senior doctor at Jaslok Hospital.

Following this, Navlakha said he would stay with his partner, Sahba Husain. The court allowed this.