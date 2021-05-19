No healthcare worker at Apollo died of Covid after full vaccination: Dr. Sangita Reddy

Healthcare workers at Apollo Hospital who got both doses of Covid vaccine tested positive but it wasn't fatal in any of the cases, said the group’s Joint Managing Director Dr. Sangita Reddy. (Wikimedia Commons)

Only 2.6 per cent of Apollo Hospitals’ healthcare workers, who received both Covid vaccine doses, have been infected with the virus in the second wave and it wasn’t fatal in any of the cases, said the group’s Joint Managing Director Dr. Sangita Reddy, after the Indian Medical Association revealed that at least 269 of its members have died of the disease in this wave.

“This is indeed very sad and while I mourn the loss I would like to share important data – Out of 3600 doctors, nurses and healthcare workers vaccinated with two doses at Apollo Hospitals Delhi, only 2.6 got infected with mild Covid-19 and no death,” Dr. Reddy had stated in a social media post.

The IMA on Tuesday said that 269 doctors registered with it have died of Covid in the current wave, with the highest number of deaths in Bihar at 78, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 37 and Delhi at 29.

In the meantime, the Delhi Medical Association is working on finding out the vaccination status of each of the doctors who succumbed to the virus in Delhi in this wave.

Dr GS Grewal, president, Delhi Medical Association said, “We are conducting a survey to find out the vaccination status of each doctor. We are asking how many got the first dose and how many days after did they get Covid and die. Similarly, we are also finding about the second dose of the vaccine and when they got Covid and died. This should take around 5 days.”

A DMA official said that while the number of doctors who have died in the second wave is 28 on IMA’s list, there is a likelihood that the numbers are higher as not all doctors are members of the IMA or DMA. “We have got more names over the past few days and are finding out how many died in this wave. We have been alerted to the fact that the number in Delhi might be higher and will check details and come out with a final number soon,” another DMA official said.