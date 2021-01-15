No headway in meeting between senior SAD leaders, former mayor Kulwant Singh

The impasse between some former SAD councillors and party high command did not end after a meeting held between former mayor Kulwant Singh and senior party leaders Thursday. The party leaders, however, were hopeful of a solution of the issue.

The former councillors decided to defy the party line and announced that they would contest the upcoming civic body elections under the leadership of former mayor Kulwant Singh. The party had already released its first list of 28 candidates.

The meeting was held between senior SAD leader and former Cabinet minister Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema and Kulwant Singh. The issue was discussed at length. Cheema confirmed to The Indian Express that the meeting was held and said he was hopeful of solving the issue soon. “It happens in parties, we are taking it seriously and shall resolve the issue soon,” he added.

Kulwant Singh refused to comment but said he met the senior leader and discussed the issue with him. The councillors decided to contest the elections after the party formed a five-member committee headed by former Anandpur Sahib P Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Some of the councillors alleged that Chandumajra was trying to make ground for his younger son in Mohali ahead of the Assembly elections which are to be held in the state in 2022.

Chandumajra could not be reached for his comment.