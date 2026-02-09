‘No harassment from I-T’ in CJ Roy death: Confident Group MD rejects claim by chairman’s brother

Roy is believed to have shot himself at his office on January 30 when I-T officials were also in the building in connection with an investigation. (File image)

Confident Group managing director T A Joseph on Monday said the company’s chairman, C J Roy, who died by suspected suicide at his Bengaluru office while Income Tax (I-T) officials were in the building, did not face harassment from the I-T Department.

Roy is believed to have shot himself at his office on January 30 when I-T officials were also in the building in connection with an investigation. Immediately after the incident, Roy’s brother, C J Babu, had attributed Roy’s actions to stress from alleged harassment by I-T officials.

However, on Monday, Confident Group’s managing director, Joseph, dismissed Babu’s allegation. “I had told him (Babu) not to raise such allegations. Income Tax has not harassed anyone, and we (Roy and I) are not persons who will submit to such harassment. The company has not faced any issue with regard to the I-T investigation,” said Joseph.