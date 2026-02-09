‘No harassment from I-T’ in CJ Roy death: Confident Group MD rejects claim by chairman’s brother

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Confident Group managing director T A Joseph on Monday said the company’s chairman, C J Roy, who died by suspected suicide at his Bengaluru office while Income Tax (I-T) officials were in the building, did not face harassment from the I-T Department.
Roy is believed to have shot himself at his office on January 30 when I-T officials were also in the building in connection with an investigation. Immediately after the incident, Roy’s brother, C J Babu, had attributed Roy’s actions to stress from alleged harassment by I-T officials.
However, on Monday, Confident Group’s managing director, Joseph, dismissed Babu’s allegation. “I had told him (Babu) not to raise such allegations. Income Tax has not harassed anyone, and we (Roy and I) are not persons who will submit to such harassment. The company has not faced any issue with regard to the I-T investigation,” said Joseph.
The MD said that the I-T department probe was not linked to any detected offences. “It was a routine investigation that is held at regular intervals. In 2016, I-T had inspected the offices of the Confident Group. In 2025, too, they inspected our offices in Bengaluru and in Kochi. When the search was going on in Kochi, I was at the office. I-T officials behaved very reasonably with us. We have not faced any trouble from them. I am sure the same process had taken place in Bengaluru also,” he said.
Joseph said Roy was a strong man, but declined to comment on his death as the matter was under investigation by a special investigation team. “Our company has no illegal activities such as money laundering or benami dealings. We are not engaged in any illegal business,” he said.
He said the Group’s clients have no reason to worry in the wake of the chairman’s death. “All our works are progressing well. The clients’ money is safe. Work has resumed at all construction sites,” he said.
