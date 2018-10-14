No government caused more harm than BJP-led coalition: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav. (Express photo) Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav. (Express photo)

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav said Sunday no other ruling dispensation has caused more harm to the people of this country since independence.

At a press meet in Muzaffarpur, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not fulfill any of the promises he made to the people during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Narendra Modi made one false promise after another…People are witnessing skyrocketing prices (of almost every commodity). Petrol-diesel prices are rising on a daily basis. The central government has collected Rs 11 lakh crore on account of petroleum products alone,” Yadav told reporters.

Stating that both central and state governments have lost credibility, the former Union minister claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was voted to power as the grand alliance leader, ditched 11 crore people when he switched sides.

Yadav, who was an integral part of the ruling JD(U), distanced himself from the party last year after Kumar quit the grand alliance to join hands with the BJP.

He launched a new political outfit, Loktantrik Janata Dal, earlier this year.

“This government (Narendra Modi govt) is looting people. Since independence, people have not witnessed a government which causes more harm than good. It has made a mess of everything. Around seven crore people lost their jobs due to demonetisation,” Yadav said.

Talking about the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, he said “women are no longer safe” in the state.

“The recent incidents of sexual abuse at a shelter home and the case, where Dalit women of Buxar district were sent to jail, have exposed the state government’s attitude.

The JD(U) government is only interested in strengthening one individual and his party,” Yadav said, in a veiled reference to PM Modi and the BJP.

More than 25 people, including women, were arrested in Buxar in January in connection with an attack on the chief minister’s cavalcade. Kumar remained unharmed, but several security personnel suffered injuries in the attack.

