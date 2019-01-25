No going back to ballot papers, won’t be bullied: Chief Election Commissioner

Days after a US-based “cyber expert” triggered a political row with claims that EVMs used in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections had been tampered with, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora made it clear on Thursday that the country will not go back to the “era of ballot papers”.

Speaking at the inauguration of an international conference, Arora reiterated the Commission’s faith in electronic voting machines and paper trail audit units and said the EC will neither be “intimidated or bullied or pressurised or coerced” into giving up them up.

His reaction comes in wake of allegations levelled by Syed Shuja, the US-based “cyber expert”, at a press conference in London on Monday. Shuja, who claimed to have worked with the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) — one of the only two public sector units manufacturing EVMs — from 2009 to 2014, said the EVMs used in 2014 Lok Sabha polls had been tampered to rig the outcome. He, however, offered no proof to back his claims.

At the EC’s behest, the Delhi Police Tuesday registered an FIR against Shuja under IPC Section 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). ECIL, the same day, issued a statement denying Shuja was ever on its rolls. The company said he had never been associated with the design and development of EVMs in ECIL between 2009 and 2014.

Despite the official denials, Shuja’s claims led to political parties, like the BSP and SP, questioning the credibility of EVMs. BSP chief Mayawati even appealed to the EC to revert to the ballot system while the BJP and JD(U) backed the continued use of the EVMs.

Reacting to the developments over the week, Arora said, “This is very unfortunate. Let us take (what happened in) recent history. We had one (type of) result in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. We had totally different results few months later in Delhi state elections. My simple question is that why if the result is ‘X’, EVM is right and if the result is ‘Y’, EVM is faulted? Why have we made it (EVM) like a football and doing a motivated slugfest over it? It’s for this distinguished gathering to judge this.”

“However, I would like to make it very very clear once more… we are not going back to the era of ballot papers. We are not going back to that (era) when ballot papers were stolen, musclemen employed, besides delay in counting and also too much harassment of the polling staff on ground,” he said adding that the EVMs were developed by some of the most distinguished members of the scientific community.