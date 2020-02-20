Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Uphaar fire tragedy: No further jail term for Ansal brothers as SC rejects curative pleas

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices N V Ramana and Arun Mishra considered the curative plea by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in-chamber and dismissed it.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2020 11:29:00 am
uphaar fire tragedy case, gopal ansal, tihar jail, uphaar fire tragedy, delhi high court, trial court, delhi hc, hc, high court, delhi, tihar jail surrender, tihar jail news, indian express news 59 people had died in the Uphaar cinema fire

In a huge relief for the Ansal brothers, the Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a curative plea filed by victims’ association in connection with the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case that saw the killing of 59 people. Sushil and Gopal Ansal are now not required to go back to prison.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices N V Ramana and Arun Mishra considered the curative plea by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in-chamber and dismissed it. “We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out… Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” the bench said in its order.

In 2007, a trial court convicted all 12 accused, including Sushil and Gopal Ansal, in the case and awarded them two years imprisonment. In 2008, the Delhi High Court upheld the verdict but reduces sentence from two years to one year. In 2017, the Supreme Court had asked Gopal to undergo the remaining one-year jail term in the case. In view of age-related complications, his elder brother Sushil got relief from incarceration, keeping in mind the prison term already served by him.

Uphaar fire, Uphaar fire tragefy, ansal brothers, Uphaar fire compensation, ansal brothers jail, sushil ansal, gopal ansal Over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

The AVUT, through its president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had sought reconsideration of the verdict by filing the curative plea. The pleas were on Thursday rejected by the apex court.

uphaar, uphaar fire, uphaar fire tragedy, uphaar case, uphaar case timeline, uphaar fire case, uphaar cinema, ansal brothers, sushil ansal, gopal ansal, supreme court

The fire broke out during the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997.In one of the worst fire accidents in Indian history, a blaze broke out in Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema, halfway through the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997. 59 people had died of asphyxia, while over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

