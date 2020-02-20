Uphaar fire tragedy: No further jail term for Ansal brothers as SC rejects curative pleas

59 people had died in the Uphaar cinema fire 59 people had died in the Uphaar cinema fire

In a huge relief for the Ansal brothers, the Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a curative plea filed by victims’ association in connection with the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case that saw the killing of 59 people. Sushil and Gopal Ansal are now not required to go back to prison.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices N V Ramana and Arun Mishra considered the curative plea by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in-chamber and dismissed it. “We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out… Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” the bench said in its order.

In 2007, a trial court convicted all 12 accused, including Sushil and Gopal Ansal, in the case and awarded them two years imprisonment. In 2008, the Delhi High Court upheld the verdict but reduces sentence from two years to one year. In 2017, the Supreme Court had asked Gopal to undergo the remaining one-year jail term in the case. In view of age-related complications, his elder brother Sushil got relief from incarceration, keeping in mind the prison term already served by him.

The AVUT, through its president Neelam Krishnamoorthy, had sought reconsideration of the verdict by filing the curative plea. The pleas were on Thursday rejected by the apex court.

The fire broke out during the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997.In one of the worst fire accidents in Indian history, a blaze broke out in Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema, halfway through the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997. 59 people had died of asphyxia, while over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

