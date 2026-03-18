‘No full stops in politics’: PM Modi bids farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday bid farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, saying there are “no full stops in politics”. He lauded their contributions and made special mention of veteran leaders H D Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar for devoting a significant part of their lives to parliamentary service.

“Even after such long experience, all new MPs should learn from them. Coming to the House with dedication and fulfilling responsibilities towards society are inspiring qualities that senior leaders demonstrate. I appreciate their contribution,” he said.

Speaking during the farewell session, PM Modi said that the Upper House is an institution where experience and wisdom remain invaluable, adding that discussions take place on various issues and each member has a unique role.