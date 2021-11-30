Kerala govt won’t provide free treatment for unvaccinated Covid patients: Pinarayi Vijayan

To encourage more people to get jabbed in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Kerala government on Tuesday said that it will not provide free treatment to Covid-19 patients who have not been vaccinated.

After a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said free treatment would not be given to patients who do not cooperate with the state’s Covid control measures. “The government will not bear treatment costs for those who haven’t taken vaccine shots. Those who are reluctant to take the vaccine on account of allergy or any disease should produce a certificate issued by a doctor in government service,’’ he said.

Government employees and teachers who have not been vaccinated need to produce this doctor’s certificate, Vijayan said. He added that if they are not vaccinated, they need to undergo an RT-PCR test every week, for which they have to bear the expenses on their own. The test reports need to be submitted to authorities.

This is also mandatory for office-goers, the chief minister said, adding that the steps taken will also ensure the safety of students in schools and colleges.

At the meeting, Vijayan also asked the health department to step up vigil in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant. The travel history of international passengers should be closely examined at airports and steps should be taken as per protocol, he added.

He also said that the representatives of the local self-governing bodies should ensure that the eligible population in their respective areas get fully vaccinated. A special vaccination drive would be held for 15 days starting from December 1.