‘No foreign aggression in Kamjong attack’: Manipur Home Minister G Konthoujam

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Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Saturday ruled out the involvement of foreign elements in the armed attack on Tangkhul Naga villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district.
A delegation of ruling party legislators led by Konthoujam visited the three affected villages to assess the situation.
Konthoujam stated that the attack may have occurred due to security lapses but dismissed allegations of “foreign aggression”.
“Foreign aggression was not mentioned in the report submitted to the government,” he said.
The home minister also interacted with Myanmar refugees currently taking shelter in Namlee village.
According to records from the Kamjong district administration dated May 7, 2024, more than 1,500 refugees from Myanmar were staying in Choro, Namlee, and Wanglee villages.
Residents of the affected villages alleged that the attack was carried out by armed groups operating from Myanmar. The villagers also demanded the removal of central security forces from the area, claiming they had failed to protect civilians.
In response to this demand, the home minister said the state still required around 7,000 additional security personnel. He assured the villagers that the government would consider deploying more state security forces in the region to replace central forces.
On Thursday, armed militants, suspected to be operating from bases in Myanmar, launched multiple attacks on Tangkhul Naga villages.
Sources said the attack occurred around 4 am, with the militants allegedly using sophisticated weapons. While no fatalities were reported, several people sustained injuries. Several houses were set on fire during the assault.
The local Naga People’s Front MLA has alleged that almost all houses in Z Choro village had been reduced to ashes, with only churches remaining intact.
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