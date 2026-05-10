‘No foreign aggression in Kamjong attack’: Manipur Home Minister G Konthoujam

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Saturday ruled out the involvement of foreign elements in the armed attack on Tangkhul Naga villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district.

A delegation of ruling party legislators led by Konthoujam visited the three affected villages to assess the situation.

Konthoujam stated that the attack may have occurred due to security lapses but dismissed allegations of “foreign aggression”.

“Foreign aggression was not mentioned in the report submitted to the government,” he said.

The home minister also interacted with Myanmar refugees currently taking shelter in Namlee village.

According to records from the Kamjong district administration dated May 7, 2024, more than 1,500 refugees from Myanmar were staying in Choro, Namlee, and Wanglee villages.