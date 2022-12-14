scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Centre to further bring down inflation, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks come two days after official data showed that retail inflation dropped to an 11-month low of 5.8 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

“We will bring down inflation further for the sake of common people,” she said.

The finance minister further said that there was no fear of stagflation as India is the fastest-growing economy with a low inflation level.
On fiscal deficit, the finance minister said the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP for the current financial year.

Sitharaman also said the non-performing assets (NPAs), come down drastically to 7.28 per cent at the end of March 2022 due to various measures taken by the Narendra Modi government.

With regard to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, she said the domestic unit is appreciating against all other currencies, and the fall against the greenback is lower as compared to other currencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 04:52:03 pm
