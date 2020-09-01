No factionalism in Rajasthan Congress now: Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks to the media as Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra looks on, in Jaipur on Monday. (PTI photo)

Newly-appointed Congress Rajasthan in-charge and the party’s national general secretary Ajay Maken said on Monday that there is no factionalism in the party.

“I want to say one thing to you. Even on Sunday night, we spoke with several MLAs and also with Sachin ji and others. Now, there is no talk of factionalism. Now, all of us are one, working together and our full strength will be on two things, strengthening the organisation and establishing better coordination between the organisation and the government,” Maken told reporters in Jaipur on Monday.

Maken added that on October 2, the Congress party will come out with a report card of the implementation of its manifesto along with other works done by the government.

“Now, moving away from all talks of factionalism our job will be to ensure how the Rajasthan government does better work, communicating it to the public and also to take their feedback. I feel that the achievements of the Rajasthan government are unmatched,” said Maken.

He added that there is no dissatisfaction in the party and denied that there is any camp in the party.

“Please understand this. If we say there was no dissatisfaction ever, then it is not the truth. But I can say this much that there is no dissatisfaction now,” said Maken, answering to media queries about alleged dissatisfaction among MLAs loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Maken, who is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan met several Congress leaders on Monday. He will continue meeting with leaders from various divisions till Wednesday.

He also took reports from ministers about the progress of work done by their respective departments.

