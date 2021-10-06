No exceptions, comply with domestic laws: BJP youth wing to MNCs in tech

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, passed a political resolution Tuesday on “protecting the digital sovereignty” of India.

The resolution, passed in the first national executive committee meeting held under BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, asked all multinational companies in the technology sector to “strictly” comply with domestic laws in “their entirety, without any exceptions”.

The meeting was addressed by BJP national president JP Nadda and party’s national general secretaries BL Santosh and Tarun Chugh.

In a statement, the BJYM said, “The resolution takes serious note of the data privacy, digital borders and the conflict between big-tech companies and sovereign laws of nation-states… The companies must institutionalise all required processes and provisions as prescribed by the law of the land. It [the resolution] says that the foreign corporate terms of service cannot override fundamental rights of Indian citizens such as the right to freedom of expression and right to privacy as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”

“It calls for localisation of all the critical data and decision-making in India. It asserts that tech-companies cannot, under any circumstances, overrule or circumvent the digital sovereignty of the Republic of India,” the statement added.

Two other resolutions, including one on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, were also passed unanimously. Passing an economic resolution, the BJYM asked the government to reform the direct taxation system and judicial process.

BJP national president Nadda asked the youth wing leaders to “understand the importance of staying politically and socially relevant”.