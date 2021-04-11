No entry into temples without e-token, mask; police to ensure social distancing

In view of the recent surge in Covid cases in Panchkula, Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar has mandated that the devotees with e-token and face masks will only be allowed to participate in the Chaitra Navaratri Mela, to be organised at Mata Mansa Devi Temple and Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka, between April 13 -April 21.

Kumar has also appealed to devotees to visit the temples in a limited number. He said that the Shrine Board has made arrangements for live darshan on its Facebook page “Jai Mata Mansa Devi” and on YouTube and people must take advantage of the facility.

He also directed officers of the Police Department to ensure strict compliance of SoPs and guidelines issued from time-to-time.

“Besides, they would ensure that the devotees standing in the queue must keep a distance of at least two yards between each other and wear mask,” he said. He added that as a preventive measure, devotees will not be allowed to sit, gather and roam in the temple premises.

Mundan Ghat will also remain closed and no cultural programmes, entertainment activities and bhandaras will be organised. Dharamshalas of Mata Mansa Devi Temple will also remain closed.

The DC further said that there is no need for devotees to bring prasad from outside as the Shrine Board has made arrangements for it at subsidised rates. He said that the facility of sanitisers must be provided at every 50 meters on the temple premises.

Besides this, Municipal Corporation Panchkula has been directed to ensure sanitation and fogging of the temple premises everyday during the fair. The DC said that the devotees will be made aware of the preventive measures through the Information Center set up by the District Information and Public Relations Office.

The district health department will also organise coronavirus vaccination camp on the temple premises from 10 am to 4 pm on all days of the mela.

It was informed in the meeting that a limited number of devotees will be allowed inside the temple during the fair. Entry to devotees will be given in 15 minutes slots. While 180 persons will be allowed in one slot at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, 120 persons will be allowed in Kali Mata Mandir.

Devotees willing to have a preferential darshan at Mata Mansa Devi temple through the lift entry will need to register by paying Rs 50 per person. A person will be able make registrations for a maximum of 10 people at a time.

To get E-token, devotees will be required to fill certain details on the temple website http://www.mansadevi.org.in, following which an e-token with all the details will be sent to their mobile number.

236 more test +ve in P’kula, recovery rate slips to 80.5%

As many as 236 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day.

Of the 236 new patients, 217 hail from the district and the remaining were added to the outside district count. The active cases tally stood at 1,385 on Saturday.

The recovery rate, which has been steadily declining since March, dropped to 80.5 per cent for the first time in several months.

Till now, a total of 19,979 positive cases have been here, of which 14,737 patients hail from Panchkula and the remaining are come from the neighbouring districts. At least 203 healthcare workers have been infected as yet. A total of 158 people have also succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, 13,194 patients have been cured and discharged here. Panchkula has conducted 2,34,516 tests as yet, including 2,123 tests conducted on Saturday.

2,603 inoculated

As many as 2,603 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula, including 1,626 citizens, 36 healthcare workers and 41 frontline workers.

A total of 90,129 people, including 9,949 healthcare workers, 13,640 frontline workers and 66,627 citizens have been given the vaccine so far.

Four deaths, 536 new cases in Mohali

Four more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the district, on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 473. As many as 536 positive cases were reported, increasing the tally to 31,140 with 5,009 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said of the new cases, 266 were reported from Mohali (urban), 98 from Dhakoli, 86 from Kharar, 29 from Gharuan, 23 Derabassi, 11 each from Boothgarh and Banur, ten from Kurali and two from Lalru.

The DC further said that as many as 166 patients were also discharged.