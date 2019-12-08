Follow Us:
Sunday, December 08, 2019
  • Onion prices continue to pinch pockets, touch Rs 200 mark in Madurai

Onion prices continue to pinch pockets, touch Rs 200 mark in Madurai

Onion prices have surpassed or are near the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country, as per the official data maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 8, 2019 6:50:23 pm
Onion prices today, Onion price today, Onion rate today, Why Onion prices are so high, Onion rate today Delhi, indian express news Prices have risen sharply since May this year, caused by the delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Onions are being sold for Rs 200 per kg in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Sunday, forcing consumers to cut down spending on the bulb.

“Customers who used to buy 5 kg onions are now buying only 1 kg onions.” Jaya Subha, an onion buyer told news agency. “I am spending Rs 350-400 per week only on buying onions,” she said.

Onion prices have surpassed or are near the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country, as per the official data maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Watch video | I belong to a family that doesn’t care much about onion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The price of Onion was  at around Rs 124/kg in Mumbai, Rs 140/kg in Kolkata and around nearly Rs 100/kg in Delhi on Saturday, as per the ministry’s latest data.

Prices have sharply risen since May this year, caused by the delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Read | ‘Don’t know why MP said it… poor are not buying onions at all’

To boost supply and contain price rise, the government has approved the import of over 21,000 tonnes of onions through state-run MMTC and the shipments are expected to arrive mid-January.

The tender and fumigation norms have also been eased to facilitate early arrival of imported onions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement