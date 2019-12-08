Onion prices continue to pinch pockets, touch Rs 200 mark in Madurai

Prices have risen sharply since May this year, caused by the delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. (PTI) Prices have risen sharply since May this year, caused by the delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Onions are being sold for Rs 200 per kg in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Sunday, forcing consumers to cut down spending on the bulb.

“Customers who used to buy 5 kg onions are now buying only 1 kg onions.” Jaya Subha, an onion buyer told news agency. “I am spending Rs 350-400 per week only on buying onions,” she said.

Tamil Nadu: Onions being sold for Rs 200 in Madurai. Moorthy, an onion trader says, “Customers who used to buy 5 kg onions are now buying only 1 kg onions.” Jaya Subha, an onion buyer says, “I am spending Rs 350-400 per week only on buying onions.” pic.twitter.com/z4ocCabCNr — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Onion prices have surpassed or are near the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country, as per the official data maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Watch video | I belong to a family that doesn’t care much about onion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The price of Onion was at around Rs 124/kg in Mumbai, Rs 140/kg in Kolkata and around nearly Rs 100/kg in Delhi on Saturday, as per the ministry’s latest data.

Prices have sharply risen since May this year, caused by the delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Read | ‘Don’t know why MP said it… poor are not buying onions at all’

To boost supply and contain price rise, the government has approved the import of over 21,000 tonnes of onions through state-run MMTC and the shipments are expected to arrive mid-January.

The tender and fumigation norms have also been eased to facilitate early arrival of imported onions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App