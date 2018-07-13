No driving licence for rape accused in Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar announced these decisions at a programme on women’s security and empowerment organised under the Ek Aur Sudhar Programme in Panchkula. (File Photo) Manohar Lal Khattar announced these decisions at a programme on women’s security and empowerment organised under the Ek Aur Sudhar Programme in Panchkula. (File Photo)

Except for ration, the accused in rape and eve-teasing cases in Haryana will now be debarred from all government facilities such as old-age pension, pension for the physically disabled persons, driving and arms licences. “These services will remain suspended till the court announces verdict in the case. In case the accused is convicted and sentenced, he would not be eligible for these facilities anymore,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

DGP BS Sandhu said the new provisions would require amendment in the law. Khattar announced these decisions at a programme on women’s security and empowerment organised under the Ek Aur Sudhar Programme in Panchkula. He said a comprehensive scheme for safety and security of women would be launched either on Independence Day on August 15 or on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 26 this year.

The Chief Minister said in case a rape victim wanted to hire a lawyer of her choice instead of the one provided by the state government, she would be provided financial assistance of Rs 22,000. “Provision of uninterrupted investigation in cases of rape and eve-teasing would be made in all police stations. The investigation officer would have to complete the investigation into a rape case in a month, and in eve-teasing cases within 15 days. Otherwise action would be taken against them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App