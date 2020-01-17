No doubts on India’s Kashmir approach, S-400 missiles to be delivered by 2025: Russia

Russia has been a long-standing ally for India on the Kashmir issue ever since its support for the Article 370 dilution. Russia has been a long-standing ally for India on the Kashmir issue ever since its support for the Article 370 dilution.

Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev stated Friday that Russia has ‘no doubts’ about India’s approach to the Kashmir crisis while underlined that the issue remains to be ‘a strictly bilateral matter’ between India and Pakistan.

Answering a question about not being invited to visit Kashmir unlike European diplomats, Kudashev was quoted as saying by PTI: “Those having doubts over India’s approach on Kashmir can go there, we don’t have any doubt”.

When asked about China’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Kudashev said, “It’s a strictly bilateral matter to discuss between India and Pakistan based on Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.”

EXPLAINED | What S-400 air defence system deal with Russia means to India

Adding to the envoy’s remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin stated that the S-400 surface to air missiles (SAMs) will be delivered to India by 2025. “The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started,” Babushkin comprised quoted as saying by PTI.

The briefing by the Russian diplomats comes on the heels of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to Russia on March 22 and March 23. Jaishankar will attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral, Kudashev said.

Russia has been a long-standing ally for India on the Kashmir issue ever since its support for the Article 370 dilution. A week after the Union government’s J&K move, Russia had become the first UNSC permanent member to come out in support of India as it stated that the move was carried out “within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India”.

Emphasising that Russia is a consistent supporter of the normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said in August, last year: “We hope that the differences between them will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.”

“We proceed from the fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union Territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India…We hope that the parties involved will not allow a new aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of the decisions,” it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd