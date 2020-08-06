No differences now, Ram of all, present in all: Bhagwat

PM Narendra Modi at the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Source: Info dept) PM Narendra Modi at the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Source: Info dept)

The guest of honour at the Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called it a realisation of the Sangh’s long years of struggle. Bhagwat, who sat along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bhoomi pujan prayers, said the RSS had taken a pledge for the temple three decades ago. “When we had taken the pledge, our then Sangh chief Balasaheb Deoras had told us we would have to work for 20-30 years, and we did,” Bhagwat said.

In his speech at the temple site, the RSS chief also remembered the contribution of BJP leader L K Advani, the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal and Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans in the movement for the temple, and said many could not come due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Rath yatra ka netritva karne wale Advaniji apne ghar mein baith kar is karyakaram ko dekh rahe honge (Advaniji, who led the Rath Yatra, must be watching this ceremony from home),” Bhagwat said.

Claiming that the laying of the foundation stone signifies a spirit to take everyone along, he urged people to follow the ideals of Lord Ram “to regain the past glory of the country”. He projected Ram as a “universal king” and said that now, no differences remain — “Ram belongs to all and Ram is present in all”.

All the duties and responsibilities for the construction of the temple had been allotted, Bhagwat said, adding that, however, apart from the temple on the ground, everyone has to work towards decorating “man ki Ayodhya (an Ayodhya in the hearts)”. The country that carries “the flag of that religion”, which “unites people, works for the welfare of all, considers everyone as its own”, can provide “peace and happiness to the world”, Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief added that the bhoomi pujan had sent a wave of joy throughout the country —“Sadiyon ki aas poori hone ki anand ki lehar hai”. He said this will establish the self-confidence needed to make India self-reliant. He hailed “the able leadership of the country” in making India a global leader.

In his address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called Wednesday’s ceremony the outcome of 500 years of struggle. He assured the commitment of his government to development of Ayodhya, alongside the construction of the Ram temple.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said that the time was just right for the temple to be built, with both Modi and Yogi in the government.

Besides Bhagwat, the other office-bearers of the Sangh present at the ceremony included its general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, and its joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale.

