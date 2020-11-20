No difference in Kovind’s words and deeds: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of ‘The Republican Ethic’, a book containing selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind, at South Block in Delhi. (PTI)

UNLIKE MANY other politicians and leaders, President Ram Nath Kovind does not allow any gap between what he says and what he does, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Speaking at an event to launch a book of Kovind’s speeches, Singh said, “When there is a difference between words and deeds, it creates a crisis of credibility.” But the President has “never allowed it to happen”, he said.

The book, titled The Republican Ethic and Loktantra ke Svar in Hindi, is a compilation of Kovind’s 58 speeches made in the third year of his presidency. It has been categorised into eight sections.

Singh, who released physical copies of the book, published by the Publications Division of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, said Kovind “made relentless efforts to provide justice to the common people” and “due to his suggestions to improve the judicial system, now a verified copy of the judgments in Hindi and local languages is being made available by the Supreme Court and many high courts”.

He said the President, who is the Supreme Commander of India’s armed forces, “has also gone to areas such as Siachen to meet Army personnel, which is a symbol of affection and respect for the forces in his mind”.

Singh said the compilation of Kovind’s speeches “presents a picture of his work, personality and values”.

“In these speeches, the preferences of a sensitive and idealistic public servant, a fair person living life based on values and ethics can be seen,” he said.

Kovind, he said, “considers public service the ultimate religion, which is evident in his many speeches” and “underlines the importance of Indian values in his addresses which have a greater impact because these values are part of his personal life”.

Issues such as girls education, empowerment of women, welfare of the weaker sections, find mention in the speeches, which, Singh said, “reflects his elevated mind”.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, who released the e-book, said Kovind “comes from a very common family and has reached the country’s top position and is handling it well”. He said “the mission of India’s life is reflected in the speeches of the President, the Prime Minister and other senior leaders”.

