No Detailed Project Report received on Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Rapid Rail project, says Centre

The Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod RRTS corridor is being planned in four phases (Image generated using AI)

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod RRTS project: The Central government has said that the Kerala has not yet submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed rapid rail connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), said: “Presently, no Detailed Project Report (DPR) of RRTS connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, has been submitted to Central Government by the State Government of Kerala.”

The Union Minister was responding to queries raised by Rajya Sabha MP PP Suneer, who sought to know whether the Kerala government had submitted a proposal for an RRTS corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod for the Centre’s consideration and approval.