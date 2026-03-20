No Detailed Project Report received on Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Rapid Rail project, says Centre

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod RRTS project: The Central government has said that the Kerala has not yet submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed rapid rail connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), said: “Presently, no Detailed Project Report (DPR) of RRTS connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, has been submitted to Central Government by the State Government of Kerala.”
The Union Minister was responding to queries raised by Rajya Sabha MP PP Suneer, who sought to know whether the Kerala government had submitted a proposal for an RRTS corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod for the Centre’s consideration and approval.
The Minister further stated that ‘Urban planning’ is a State subject. “The respective State Governments/UT Administrations are responsible for planning, initiating and developing RRTS projects. Central Government considers financial assistance to RRTS projects based on feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources, as and when posed by the concerned State Governments/UT Administration,” he said.
Kerala RRTS project
In the state budget, Kerala government announced a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in the state to improve high speed travel facility. The Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod RRTS corridor is being planned in four phases in the model of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.
The project will be implemented in phases, starting with the Thiruvananthapuram–Thrissur stretch, followed by Thrissur–Kozhikode, Kozhikode–Kannur and Kannur–Kasaragod. The entire corridor will be built on elevated pillars.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More