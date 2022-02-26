No decision yet on participating in CU-CET: AMU

A day after announcing that it will not participate in the proposed common entrance test for central universities, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Saturday said a final decision on the matter is pending.

In a statement, the AMU administration said that on December 21, 2020, a committee was formed to examine the proposal related to the entrance.

“The report of the committee is still awaited which will be placed before the academic council to take a final decision in participation of AMU in CU-CET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test),” the statement read.

On Friday, AMU public relation in-charge Prof M Shafey Kidwai had said that the university has conveyed to the Centre that it will not participate in the proposed test. He had attributed the decision to the pending case related to AMU’s minority status in the Supreme Court.

In 2006, the apex court had stayed the Allahabad High Court’s 2005 order that struck down the minority status of AMU.