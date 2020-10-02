No deaths in Panchkula 2nd day in row

At a testing centre in Panchkula. (File)

No deaths were reported from Panchkula for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, 104 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 6,074, with an added 1,986 patients belonging to other districts.

Out of the 104 new cases, while 82 hailed from Panchkula, others were added to the patients from other district’s tally.

With a consistently decreasing active cases, Panchkula on Thursday had only 765 active cases, with as many as 5,223 persons having been cured and discharged.

As many as 86 people have also succumbed to the disease until now.

The district has sampled 67,393 persons as yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd