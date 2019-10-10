No date fixed for Kartarpur corridor inauguration, will open ‘on time’: Pakistan

With the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev approaching next month, Pakistan on Thursday said no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, however, assured that it will open “on time”.

“Work on the Kartarpur corridor will be completed on time as committed by the prime minister (Imran Khan). It will be inaugurated on time, but I can’t give any date for its opening as no date has been fixed so far,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal was quoted as saying during his weekly address by PTI.

The statement from Pakistan Foreign Office came a month after a senior official heading the corridor project announced that Pakistan would allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Kartarpur Sahib from November 9.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

In his address, Faisal also said that Pakistan has formally invited former India’s prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inaugural ceremony.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that Manmohan will be part of an all-party jatha through the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be opened next month, to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. However, the Chief Minister made it clear that neither he nor the former prime minister would be participating in any event organised by Pakistan to mark the formal inauguration of the corridor on November 9.

