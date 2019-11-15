No customary speeches as CJI Gogoi’s farewell remains a low key affair

The farewell of outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SPCA) remained a low-key affair Friday as no customary speeches were made to highlight his tenure during which remained at the helm of the country’s judicial system.

Gogoi’s farewell event was in contrast with that of his predecessor, Dipak Misra, wherein Gogoi himself had heaped praise on Justice Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties as he cited his verdicts against mob lynching, honour killings and decriminalising Section 377.

Honouring former CJI Misra, Gogoi had said, “If we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other”. PTI reported that nearly all the judges of the apex court attended the event, including Chief Justice-designate S A Bobde.

Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time Friday, will vacate the office on Sunday.

SCBA Acting Secretary Preeti Singh informed the gathering that the farewell function was kept a low-key affair without any speeches because Gogoi himself had insisted for the event to be a low key affair.

SCBA president Rakesh Khanna welcomed the guests and stated that CJI Gogoi has been one of the finest judges which the apex court has seen. PTI reported that Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also attended the farewell event.

(With inputs from PTI)