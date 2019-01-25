No curiosity about Priyanka Gandhi among people: BJP

A day after the Congress officially announced the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, the BJP on Thursday maintained that it would not have any impact in the Lok Sabha polls nor in eastern UP, a region she has been made in charge of, but could just generate a buzz in the media.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Union minister Manoj Sinha said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a general secretary in Delhi and you people have been discussing it here. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge are not noticing it. The curiosity about her is only in media, not among people,” he said.