No conspiracy can affect Tejashwi bond: Tej Pratap

Former health minister and Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday suggested that all was well between him and his brother Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he took a swipe at his brother and expressed acrimony about not having been consulted over the election of the RJD’s youth wing president.

On Friday, Tej Pratap said Tejashwi was leaving for Delhi when Bihar was facing floods. Tejashwi, who left for Delhi to attend an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister on August 23 on the caste census demand, said, “Being the elder brother is alright. But everyone has to follow the party’s discipline.”

However, on Saturday, Tej Pratap tweeted a picture of him with his brother and posted in Hindi, “Chaahe kitna shadyantra racho. Krishn-Arjun ki ye jodi ko tod nahin paoge (No matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to cause a rift between Krishn and Arjun).”

Tej Pratap, who had been sulking after RJD replaced the party’s youth wing president Akash Yadav with Gagan Kumar, had also targeted RJD state president Jagdanand Singh.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari, however, said, “All is okay with the party.”