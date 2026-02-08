No consent, no selfie: Goa police will detain anyone clicking photos of tourists without permission

Police Friday detained two male tourists from Tamil Nadu for allegedly clicking photographs of some tourists without their permission and harassing them on Baga beach in North Goa.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readPanajiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 06:52 AM IST
Amid increasing instances of foreign women tourists facing harassment on beaches along the coastal belt in the state, Goa police have initiated a drive to take people under preventive custody if they are found clicking photographs and selfies of tourists – domestic or foreign – without consent.

Police Friday detained two male tourists from Tamil Nadu for allegedly clicking photographs of some tourists without their permission and harassing them on Baga beach in North Goa. The duo was detained under section 170 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers police officers to arrest without a warrant.

This comes after another accused, identified as Alisto Lobo, was booked Thursday for taking videos of a foreign tourist while she was swimming in Calangute beach. Police said the accused, “without obtaining the consent” of the woman, circulated the video on social media and thereby “defamed tourism activities in Goa” and also insulted her modesty. An FIR was registered under section 79 (outraging woman’s modesty) and 356 (2) (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier this week, two tourists from Orissa were also detained for harassing a Russian national on a beach.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “In the past few days, some clips were shared on social media, where a few tourists from other states could be seen coaxing and forcing foreign tourists, especially women, for selfies on the beaches. We have decided to take strict action. Anyone found clicking pictures without the consent of the tourists and infringing on their privacy will face detention and preventive arrest for 24 hours as per the law. It reflects poorly on the image of a tourist state if such instances increase”.

Police said they have intensified patrolling on the beaches, especially along the coastal belt in North Goa.

At the start of the tourist season, two incidents had sparked concerns about the safety of women at beaches. In November 2025, after a video showing a group of men harassing and groping two foreign women while clicking photographs with them at Arambol beach went viral on social media, police had filed an FIR and arrested the accused. In another instance in October last year, a 19-year-old student had shared the harrowing ordeal of harassment she faced at a beach in North Goa during her visit to the state.

The teenager had alleged that an accused passed inappropriate remarks about her ethnicity and asked offensive questions, asking her “how much she charged for the night.” Police had arrested one accused, a native of Rajasthan, in the case.

Story continues below this ad

Following the incidents, the tourism department had written to the police to ramp up patrolling on the beaches during the tourist season, reiterating that the safety and security of tourists was paramount.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

