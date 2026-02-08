No consent, no selfie: Goa police will detain anyone clicking photos of tourists without permission

Police said they have intensified patrolling on the beaches, especially along the coastal belt in North Goa.

Amid increasing instances of foreign women tourists facing harassment on beaches along the coastal belt in the state, Goa police have initiated a drive to take people under preventive custody if they are found clicking photographs and selfies of tourists – domestic or foreign – without consent.

Police Friday detained two male tourists from Tamil Nadu for allegedly clicking photographs of some tourists without their permission and harassing them on Baga beach in North Goa. The duo was detained under section 170 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers police officers to arrest without a warrant.

This comes after another accused, identified as Alisto Lobo, was booked Thursday for taking videos of a foreign tourist while she was swimming in Calangute beach. Police said the accused, “without obtaining the consent” of the woman, circulated the video on social media and thereby “defamed tourism activities in Goa” and also insulted her modesty. An FIR was registered under section 79 (outraging woman’s modesty) and 356 (2) (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier this week, two tourists from Orissa were also detained for harassing a Russian national on a beach.